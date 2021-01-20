Left Menu
Development News Edition

Screen Actors Guild may discipline, expel Donald Trump

After leaving the White House, President Donald Trump may lose his SAG card, too.The Screen Actors Guild said Tuesday that the SAG-AFTRA board voted overwhelmingly that there is probable cause that Trump violated its guidelines for membership.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 20-01-2021 06:59 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 06:59 IST
Screen Actors Guild may discipline, expel Donald Trump

After leaving the White House, President Donald Trump may lose his SAG card, too.

The Screen Actors Guild said Tuesday that the SAG-AFTRA board voted “overwhelmingly” that there is probable cause that Trump violated its guidelines for membership. The charges, the guild said, are for Trump's role in the Capitol riot on January 6, “and in sustaining a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members”. If found guilty by a disciplinary committee, Trump faces expulsion.

Trump has been a SAG member since 1989. His credits include “The Apprentice,” “Saturday Night Live” and many cameos in films and TV series including “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,'' “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Sex in and City.” The SAG board acted in response to a request from Gabrielle Carteris, the guild's president.

“Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred — democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press,” said Carteris in a statement. “There's a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers.” A White House spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Losing SAG membership doesn't disqualify anyone from performing. But most major productions abide by union contracts and hire only union actors.

Online petitions have recently circulated to have Trump removed from some films. One is trying to rally support to have President-elect Joe Biden digitally substituted for Trump in “Home Alone 2”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens nominee for Treasury Secretary, urged lawmakers on Tuesday to act big on coronavirus relief spending, arguing that the economic benefits far outweigh the risks of a higher debt burden.In more th...

Biden Admin plans to continue elevating defense partnership with India, says Rtd Gen Austin

The objective of the incoming Biden Administration is to continue elevating the US defense partnership with India, the Defense Secretary nominee told lawmakers.If confirmed, my overarching objective for our defense relationship with India w...

Gmail adds the ability to resize Chat and Rooms sections on web

Google has added the ability for Gmail users to resize the Chat and Rooms sections in the left-side navigation on the web version, making it easier for them to stay on top of their most important conversations and navigate to relevant chats...

China's capital steps up COVID-19 measures as outbreak persists

Chinas capital Beijing said on Wednesday it will investigate all individuals who entered the city from abroad from Dec. 10 and shut down a subway station after reporting the biggest daily jump in new COVID-19 cases in more than three weeks....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021