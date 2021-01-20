Trump expected to pardon former adviser Bannon - source

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to grant clemency to former White House aide Steve Bannon as part of a wave of pardons and commutations he will issue during his final hours in office, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

Bannon was charged last year with swindling Trump supporters over an effort to raise private funds to build the president's wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)