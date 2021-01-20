Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan Cong MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat passes away

The chief minister said he was in touch with the legislators family as well as Dr Shiv Sareen to enquire about his health.I am deeply saddened by the devastating news of the passing away of my colleague MLA Shri Gajendra Singh Shaktawat ji.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-01-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 10:59 IST
Rajasthan Cong MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat passes away

Rajasthan Congress MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat, who was suffering from liver infection, died at a private hospital in Delhi Wednesday morning. He was 48. The MLA had also tested positive for coronavirus, family sources said. Shaktawat represented Vallabhnagar constituency of Udaipur. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and other leaders expressed grief over the demise. ''Deep condolences on untimely demise of Congress MLA shri Gajendra Shaktawat,'' Gehlot tweeted, saying he was sick for a long time. The chief minister said he was in touch with the legislator's family as well as Dr Shiv Sareen to enquire about his health.

''I am deeply saddened by the devastating news of the passing away of my colleague & MLA Shri Gajendra Singh Shaktawat ji. He was a humble and a kind soul, always dedicated towards the development of his constituency. My heartfelt condolences to his family,'' Pilot said on Twitter. Shaktawat, a two-time MLA, was among the Congress legislators, led by Pilot, who had revolted against the leadership of the chief minister in July last year. He is survived by his wife, son and two daughters. Shaktawat is the third Congress and fourth sitting MLA in Rajasthan to have died in the recent past. Congress MLAs Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal (Sujangarh in Churu), Kailash Trivedi (Sahara in Bhilwara) and BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari (Rajsamand) are the others who died recently. Meghwal, the social justice and empowerment minister, had suffered brain hemorrhage and died in November last year. Kailash Trivedi and Kiran Maheshwari died due to coronavirus infection. While Trivedi died in October, Maheshwari passed away in November last. With this, the tally in the House of 200 has come down to 196 in the Congress-ruled state. Bypolls will now be conducted to four assembly constituencies in the state. PTI SDA SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher ahead of Yellen speech; spotlight on earnings

FTSE 100 edges up as HSBC, drugmakers gain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Don't feed the mice, minister tells quarantined players

Australian Open players have been told not to feed mice at their quarantine hotel in Melbourne after world number 28 Yulia Putintseva complained she could not sleep for the rodents scurrying around her room.The Kazak swapped rooms earlier t...

US soldier arrested in plot to blow up NYC 9/11 Memorial

A US Army soldier was arrested Tuesday in Georgia on terrorism charges after he spoke online about plots to blow up New York Citys 911 Memorial and other landmarks and attack US soldiers in the Middle East, authorities said.Cole James Bridg...

ANALYSIS-Trump's legacy: A more divided America, a more unsettled world

When President Donald Trump delivered his inaugural speech on Jan. 20, 2017, he promised an end to American carnage, painting a bleak picture of a divided, dysfunctional nation he had insisted that he alone could fix. Closing out his presid...

BRIEF-Trump Has Granted Clemency To Steve Bannon - NYT

TRUMP HAS GRANTED CLEMENCY TO STEPHEN BANNON - NYT ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021