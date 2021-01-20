TMC's Arindam Bhattacharya joins BJP
Another Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Arindam Bhattacharya joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Wednesday ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls this year.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 17:57 IST
Another Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Arindam Bhattacharya joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Wednesday ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls this year. Bhattacharya, from Nadia's Santipur constituency, arrived in Delhi earlier today and met BJP's national general secretary and in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya. He joined the BJP at the party's national headquarters on Wednesday afternoon.
Bhattacharya was elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) on Congress ticket and later joined TMC. "I was elected on Congress symbol but extended support to TMC so that development happens but it didn't," Bhattacharya said.
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said he is aiming to wipe out Trinamool Congress (TMC) Party from West Bengal in the upcoming state Assembly elections. About a month ago, in a major setback to TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former party leader Suvendu Adhikari joined Bharatiya Janata Party here on December 19 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Midnapore College ground along with several other party members. (ANI)
