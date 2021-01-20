Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM meeting President on Jan 21 to seek Bedi's replacement

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:16 IST
CM meeting President on Jan 21 to seek Bedi's replacement

(eds: Replacing word in para-14) Puducherry, Jan 20 (PTI): Chief Minister of Puducherry VNarayanasamy has said he, along with two of his ministerialcolleagues and Member of Parliament V Vaithilingam, wouldmeet President Ram Nath Kovind on January 21 to seek thereplacement of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

The Chief Minister told newsmen here on Wednesday afterchairing a meeting of the state-level Disaster ManagementAuthority (SDMA) that he had telephonically contacted theoffice of the President for the meet.

The meet, he said, was to present a detailed petitionfocusing on the alleged undemocratic and atrocious manner inwhich Bedi has been functioning.

He said she has been hindering implementation of welfareschemes finalised by an elected government and tarnishing theimage of the territorial administration.

Narayanasamy said he had sought an appointment with thePresident as the alleged intervention of Bedi was throwingroutine governance out of gear.

He further said the officials were also allegedly beingthreatened by the Lieutenant Governor and hence they couldnot find a free atmosphere to discharge their duties.

Narayanasamy said the dharnas on his part and also on thepart of the Welfare Minister M Kandasamy against Bedi inrecent days were necessitated because of her allegedautocratic attitude.

He charged Kiran Bedi with functioning out of ego andvanity.

The Chief Minister said there was no need for theimposition of the regulatory order under section 144 CrPC,but the district Collector Purva Garg clamped it sinceJanuary 9.

''The regulatory order has been imposed under the garb ofprotection to Lieutenant Governor. We are not againstprotection to the former IPS officer. But, covering a widerarea under the order and putting barricades have beenhindering movement of people,'' he said.

Narayanasamy said the SDMA meeting also discussed about thehardship the people have been facing because of the order.

''I have asked the police to remove the barricades in thenext 24 hours`, he said.

He said the Collector had imposed the order withoutconsulting the government.

''I have asked for an explanation from the Collector so thatwe can go ahead with disciplinary proceedings against her,''he said.

Narayanasamy said Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, HealthMinister Malladi Krishna Rao and the Member of ParliamentVaithilingam would accompany him to Delhi to meet thePresident.

''I hope my meeting with the President will bear fruit anddo good for the people of Puducherry,'' he said.

The Welfare Minister and the MP were also present at thepress meet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Told Kamala to keep doing what she does, not get bothered by others, says her uncle

With Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the brink of scripting history, her maternal uncle Gopalan Balachandran on Wednesday said he spoke to her ahead of the inauguration in Washington and told her to keep doing what you do without gett...

Sinking of Indian fishing boat: Bodies of 2 recovered by Sri Lankan Navy

Two days after an Indianfishing boat sank in Sri Lankan waters following a collisionwith a Navy vessel of the island nation, bodies of twofishermen were recovered on Wednesday, a Tamil Nadu Fisheriesofficial said, quoting information reciev...

CCI approves Axis-Max Life deal

Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India CCI on Wednesday said it has approved the stake acquisition in Max Life Insurance Company by Axis Bank, Axis Capital and Axis Securities.As per the combination notice filed with CCI, the ...

Kenya reports two cases of new coronavirus variant first seen in South Africa

Kenya has identified two cases of the new coronavirus variant first seen in South Africa in two men who have since left the country, a senior health ministry official said on Wednesday.Patrick Amoth, acting director general of health at the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021