Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's vice president Pence applauds successor at inauguration

Outgoing U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen attended the inauguration of new President Joe Biden on Wednesday after skipping both a farewell ceremony for Donald Trump and the usual protocol of welcoming his successor to his home at the Naval Observatory. Pence, whom some of Trump's supporters during the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol had threatened to hang for refusing to try to overturn Biden's Electoral College win in Congress, applauded the next vice president, Kamala Harris, as she arrived at the U.S. Capitol.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:00 IST
Trump's vice president Pence applauds successor at inauguration

Outgoing U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen attended the inauguration of new President Joe Biden on Wednesday after skipping both a farewell ceremony for Donald Trump and the usual protocol of welcoming his successor to his home at the Naval Observatory.

Pence, whom some of Trump's supporters during the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol had threatened to hang for refusing to try to overturn Biden's Electoral College win in Congress, applauded the next vice president, Kamala Harris, as she arrived at the U.S. Capitol. Trump skipped the inauguration. Pence, the Republican former Indiana governor, and his wife on Wednesday will fly home to Columbus, Indiana, where they will be greeted by a group of supporters and friends, according to a source familiar with the plans. The couple plans to move back to Indiana later this year.

Pence was a loyal lieutenant throughout Trump's four-year term. But he found himself shunned by the outgoing president for days for not supporting his quest to overturn Biden's victory based on false claims of widespread voting fraud and irregularities, although the two men sought to repair their ties before leaving office. Pence spoke with Harris last Thursday, marking the highest-level contact between the outgoing and incoming administrations.

The father of a Marine Corps F-35 pilot, Pence and his wife thanked troops for their service during a final visit to U.S. troops at military bases in California and New York over the weekend. Pence also met with National Guard troops guarding the Capitol, vowing to ensure a safe transition of power. Anita McBride, who served as chief of staff to former first lady Laura Bush, said Trump's refusal to participate in Biden's inauguration was a "sad break with tradition" that would leave Trump and his family - and his supporters - without closure.

McBride praised Pence for his actions in recent weeks. "He did what was right for the country despite intense pressure, and he did not buckle," McBride told Reuters.

Pence, who certified Biden and Harris's electoral win in Congress last week after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in attempt to stop the process, has not publicly spoken directly about the siege or the subsequent impeachment of Trump by the U.S. House of Representatives for inciting an insurrection. But on Sunday, in his final speech as vice president, Pence praised the resilience of the American people, adding, "I have faith that the day will come where we put these challenging times behind us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

T'gana: Two TRS MLAs speak in favour of KTR becoming CM

Two ruling TRS MLAs in Telanganaon Wednesday spoke in public in favour of making the partysWorking President and minister K T Rama Rao the ChiefMinister.This is probably the first time that some ruling partyleaders have spoken in public abo...

BSF organises civic action programme in Jammu to assist border population

The Border Security Force BSF on Wednesday organised a civic action programme at Makwal village in Jammu, as a part of series of efforts made by the BSF to assist and build a close bond with the border population. The programme was inaugura...

Ready to serve, says Harris after her inauguration as US Vice President

Ready to serve, Kamala Harris said soon after she was sworn-in as Americas first woman Vice President during a historic inauguration at the West Front of the Capitol on Wednesday.Harris, the daughter of an Indian immigrant from Chennai, scr...

Congress appoints two new working presidents in Karnataka

The Congress on Wednesday appointed two new working presidents in Karnataka. Ramalinga Reddy and Dhruv Narayan have been appointed working presidents of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect, a party release said.The st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021