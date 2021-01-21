Highlights

Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 15,223 new cases New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload crossed 1.06 crore with 15,223 new infections being reported in a day,while the recoveries have surged to 1,02,65,706, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

BOM7 GJ-SHAH-ECONOMY Vaccination drive going well; world surprised at Indian economy's V-shaped recovery: Shah Ahmedabad: The Indian economy is undergoing a ''V-shaped recovery'' and the world is watching the same in surprise, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday. DEL22 VIRUS-VACCINE-VARDHAN Health minister assures people on safety, efficacy of COVID vaccines New Delhi: Vaccination against COVID-19 will lead to people not transmitting the disease and its eradication in some time, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday as he unveiled IEC posters to address the emerging issue of vaccine hesitancy in some sections of the population DEL19 VACCINES-INDIA-SUPPLY Nepal and Bangladesh receive Coronavirus vaccines sent by India New Delhi: Bangladesh and Nepal on Thursday received COVID-19 vaccines from India under grants assistance.

DEL35 FARM LAWS-PANEL-CONSULTATION SC-appointed panel starts consultation on agri laws; interacts with farm bodies from 8 states New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed panel on the new agri laws on Thursday started its consultation process and interacted with 10 farmer organisations from eight states, including Uttar Pradesh.

DEL31 FARMERS-SOREN-INTERVIEW Govt under misconception that only Punjab, Hry farmers in battle against agri laws: Soren New Delhi: Raising questions over the Centre's offer to suspend the farm laws instead of repealing them, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said the government is under a ''misconception'' that only the farmers of Punjab and Haryana are in this ''battle'' and asserted that tillers across the country want the scrapping of the ''repressive'' legislations. By Asim Kamal DEL18 DL-FARMERS-LD TRACTOR RALLY Farmers' tractor rally on R-Day: No headway at police-farmer unions meeting New Delhi: The second round of meeting between the police and farmer unions regarding the proposed January 26 tractor rally by them remained inconclusive on Thursday as the farmers stuck to their demand of taking out the rally on Delhi's busy Outer Ring Road.

CAL2 AR-AAPSU-CHINA 'Chinese village': AAPSU demands counter-measures against Beijing's 'expansionist' move Itanagar: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) on Thursday said it has taken serious note of China reportedly establishing a village in Upper Subansiri district in the northeastern state and demanded that the Centre initiates appropriate counter-measures to check Beijing's ''expansionist'' move.

CAL6 WB-TMC-LD-CEC-BSF BSF threatening voters in border areas: TMC complains to CEC Kolkata: Ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Thursday met the full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and alleged that the BSF is threatening people in the border areas of the state to cast their votes in favour of a particular political party.

LEGAL LGD4 SC-ACTRESS-LD DRUGS SC grants bail to Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi in drugs racket case New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday granted bail to Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi in the drugs racket case. LGD5 DL-COURT-AKBAR #MeToo: Another case can be made against Ramani for deleting her Twitter account, Akbar tells court New Delhi: Former Union minister M J Akbar told a Delhi court on Thursday that another criminal case can be made out against journalist Priya Ramani for deleting her Twitter account, which had “primary evidence”. FOREIGN FGN31 CHINA-INDIA-ARUNACHAL Construction in ‘our own territory’ normal, says China on report of building village in Arunachal Beijing: China's development and construction activities ''within its own territory'' is ''normal'' and beyond reproach, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said here on Thursday, reacting to a report about China building a new village in Arunachal Pradesh. By K J M Varma FGN23 BIDEN-INDIAN-SPEECH Biden's inaugural address written by Indian-American earns praise for its powerful message Washington: US President Joe Biden's powerful inaugural speech, penned by Vinay Reddy, has received glowing tributes for its meticulous crafting and emphasis on the importance of democracy, unity and hope in the midst of challenging times.

FGN10 BIDEN-INDIANS-LD LAWMAKERS Indian-American lawmakers say Biden, Harris will heal America New York: Indian-American lawmakers hailed the leadership of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, expressing confidence that the two leaders will heal the country, courageously face challenges and build back the bruised economy. By Yoshita Singh PTI TDSTDS

