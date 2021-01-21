Left Menu
Congress MLA cremated at native place in Udaipur

Rajasthan Congress MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat was cremated at his native place Bhindar in Udaipur district on Thursday.The 48-year-old Vallabh Nagar MLA had died on Wednesday morning at a private hospital in New Delhi due to a liver infection and after testing positive for coronavirus.

Congress MLA cremated at native place in Udaipur

Rajasthan Congress MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat was cremated at his native place Bhindar in Udaipur district on Thursday.

The 48-year-old Vallabh Nagar MLA had died on Wednesday morning at a private hospital in New Delhi due to a liver infection and after testing positive for coronavirus. Shaktawat's son Vindhyaraj lit the funeral pyre wearing a PPE kit. In Bhindar, people from different walks of life paid tributes to the leader. Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, Health Minister Raghu Sharma and Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas reached Bhindar to pay their last tributes to the MLA. ''I am deeply saddened by the devastating news of the passing away of my colleague and MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat ji. He was a humble and kind soul, always dedicated towards the development of his constituency. My heartfelt condolences to his family,'' Pilot told reporters. Shaktawat, a two-time MLA, was among the Congress legislators who had revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in June last year. He is survived by wife, a son and two daughters.

