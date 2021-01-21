Left Menu
Development News Edition

House Democrat says votes in hand to approve waiver for Austin as U.S. defense chief -CNN

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 20:54 IST
House Democrat says votes in hand to approve waiver for Austin as U.S. defense chief -CNN

The U.S. House of Representatives has enough votes to approve a waiver for retired Army General Lloyd Austin to serve as defense secretary, a senior House Democrat said in a phone call on Thursday, CNN reported.

Austin would require a waiver from Congress since he has not been out of uniform long enough, a rule meant to safeguard civilian control of the U.S. Armed Forces.

CNN, citing unidentified sources, said House Majority Whip James Clyburn said in the phone call that the House, which is scheduled vote on the waiver later on Thursday, had enough votes to approve it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt receives 10,000 suggestions on expert panel recommendations on excise reforms

The Delhi government has received around 10,000 suggestions on the recommendations of its expert committee on several issues, including opening more private liquor vends and reducing the legal age for drinking from 25 years to 21 years.The ...

Rajasthan Royals trade Robin Uthappa to Chennai Super Kings

Veteran India batsman Robin Uthappa has been traded to Chennai Super Kings in an all-cash deal, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals said on Thursday.The 35-year-old right-hander from Karnataka had scored just 196 runs in 12 matches in the last I...

Odisha govt to undertake beautification work of sun temple

The Odisha government onThursday announced that it would soon undertake beautificationwork at the centuries-old Sun Temple at Konark in Puri, forwhich a draft plan has already been prepared.The draft, which has been approved by Chief Minist...

Luxury fashion platform Mytheresa valued at over $3 bln in U.S. IPO

Shares of Mytheresa jumped more than 37 in their U.S. market debut on Thursday, giving the German online luxury fashion retailer a market value of over 3 billion....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021