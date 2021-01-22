Highlights

Following are the top stories at 5 PM: NATION: CAL13 AS-LD PM 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' pervades every sphere of life, from cricket field to COVID fight: PM Tezpur: Invoking the young Indian cricket team's remarkable victory in Australia and the country's fightagainst COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' pervades all spheres andhas become a part of everyday lives of people. DEL32 PM-UP-LD-VACCINE PM seeks to dispel fears over Covid vaccine Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sought to dispel fears and misconceptions over the efficacy and safety of Covid vaccines in an interaction with health workers in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency. DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 14,545 new cases, 163 fatalities New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,06,25,428 with 14,545 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,02,83,708, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

DEL34 VIRUS-COVAXIN-LANCET Phase 1 trial results show Covaxin has tolerable safety, enhanced immunity: Lancet study New Delhi: India's first indigenous vaccine against COVID-19, Covaxin, showed enhanced immune response without any serious side effects in the participants enrolled for the phase 1 trials, according to the results published in The Lancet Infectious Disease journal. DEL21 CWC-SONIA Sonia says govt has shown shocking insensitivity on farmers' issue, terms consultations a charade New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday launched a fierce attack on the Centre over the farmers' agitation and said the government has shown ''shocking insensitivity and arrogance going through the charade of consultations''.

DEL38 CBI-LD CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CBI files case against Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting New Delhi: After nearly 18 months of preliminary enquiry, the CBI has booked the UK-based Cambridge Analytica and Global Science Research for alleged illegal harvesting of data of 5.62 lakh Indian Facebook users for profiteering and manipulating elections, officials said Friday.

DEL48 FARMERS-2NDLD MEETING Govt asks farm leaders to reconsider proposal for suspending three laws; Unions stick to repeal demand New Delhi: Farmer unions on Friday told the government they want a complete repeal of three contentious farm laws even as the Centre asked them to reconsider its proposal for putting the Acts on hold for 12-18 months, as the two sides met for their 11th round of talks to resolve the nearly-two-month long deadlock.

DEL49 CONG-2NDLD CWC Cong to elect party president by June 2021: CWC New Delhi: The Congress party will have an elected president by June 2021, with the party's working committee on Friday approving holding the internal election after the assembly polls.

BOM2 MH-MUNDE-LD COMPLAINT Woman withdraws rape complaint against Maha minister Munde Mumbai: The Mumbai-based woman who had accused Maharashtra cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde of rape has withdrawn her police complaint, an official said on Friday.

LEGAL: LGD3 SC-LD CIVIL SERVICES Not in favour of giving extra chance to UPSC aspirants who missed their last attempt: Centre to SC New Delhi: The Centre Friday told the Supreme Court that it was not in favour of granting one extra opportunity to those civil services aspirants who could not appear in their last attempt in the exams conducted by the UPSC last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LGD5 SC-JOURNALIST-KERALA Will look into allowing VC between jailed scribe, his Kerala-based mother, UP govt tells SC New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court on Friday that it would look into the possibility of facilitating the video-conferencing between jailed scribe Siddique Kappan, arrested on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped, and his mother living in Kerala.

LGD4 DL-HC-EVICTION-ARTISTS HC allows 3 artists to withdraw plea on notice to vacate government residence New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday allowed three eminent artists to withdraw their plea challenging the eviction notices issued by the Centre asking them to vacate the government accommodations. FOREIGN: FGN11 US-HARRIS-LD INDIA Kamala Harris as vice president further cements US-India relationship: White House Washington: The historic inauguration of Kamala Harris as America's vice president has further cemented the importance of the relationship between the United States and India, according to a top White House official. By Lalit K Jha FGN16 UN-INDIA-PAK 'Irony' that country where temple was demolished co-sponsors UN resolution on peace: India slams Pak United Nations: India has called out Pakistan for co-sponsoring a UN resolution on culture of peace while rights of minorities are ''emasculated'' in the country, saying Pakistani law enforcement agencies stood as ''mute spectators'' when a historic Hindu temple was attacked and set on fire by a mob. By Yoshita Singh PTI TDSTDS

