Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC dismisses UP government's plea against bail to SP leader Azam Khan’s wife and son

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal of Uttar Pradesh government against the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to the wife and son of senior Samajwadi Party leader and Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Azam Khan, in a case pertaining to fraudulent allotment of the government land.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:40 IST
SC dismisses UP government's plea against bail to SP leader Azam Khan’s wife and son

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal of Uttar Pradesh government against the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to the wife and son of senior Samajwadi Party leader and Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Azam Khan, in a case pertaining to fraudulent allotment of the government land. A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the State government, “It is a good order. What is wrong with it? In this case the judgement is correct. We are dismissing the Special Leave Petition”. The High Court on October 13 last year had granted bail to Azam Khan’s wife, Tazeen Fatma, an Uttar Pradesh assembly member from Rampur and their son Abdullah Azam Khan, a former MLA. Mehta said that there are several cases lodged against his father (Azam Khan)for land grabbing and other offences. The bench said that maybe his father (Azam Khan) has done some wrongs but his son (Abdullah Khan) cannot be blamed for it. Mehta added that they (son and wife) are beneficiaries. “We have said that the judgement is good. Nothing else. The SLP is dismissed”, the bench said. The Solicitor General then urged the court that the observation made in the order should not affect the trial against the accused. The High Court had said that the trial court shall expeditiously conclude the trial of the case against them, possibly within a year. The two were booked by the Uttar Pradesh police for the allegedly fraudulent allotment of a plot of land for Hotel Quality Bar in 2014. The plot was allotted to the mother-son duo after their bid of Rs 1,200 rent per month was found to be the highest. Tazeen Fatma had argued in the high court that she took the property on rent in a bonafide belief that it belonged to the Zila Sahkari Vikas Sangh, Rampur and was not aware that it actually belonged to the district administration.

She had contended that they were falsely implicated in this case due to political rivalry. State government has contended that Azam Khan, who was then a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, had misused the official machinery to create forged documents for extending undue gains to his wife and son, who had colluded with him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Man held with Rs 4 lakh in fake currency in Delhi

A 44-year-old man was arrested on Friday with fake currency with a face value of Rs 4 lakh in east Delhis Anand Vihar area, police said.The accused has been identified as Sheikh Shehzad, a resident of Delhi and native of Motihari district i...

Reliance Industries Ltd reports 12 pc rise in December quarter net profit on improving O2C business.

Reliance Industries Ltd reports 12 pc rise in December quarter net profit on improving O2C business....

Conventional education seen great upheaval for good in the form of NEP: Union Education minister

Coimbatore, Jan 22 PT Union Education MinisterRamesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday said the conventionalmode of education has now seen a great upheaval for good, inthe form of the New Education Policy-2020 NEP.This will enable the students no...

RBI proposes 4-layer regulatory structure for NBFCs

The Reserve Bank on Friday proposed a four-layered regulatory structure for non-banking financial companies NBFCs with progressive increase in intensity of regulation. According to a discussion paper released by the RBI, the NBFCs will be s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021