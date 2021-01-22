Left Menu
Maha: Need to strengthen Cong women's wing, says Thorat

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:23 IST
Maharashtra Congress presidentBalasaheb Thorat on Friday said the party can succeed despiteany wave if the women so wish and sought that its women's wingbe strengthened.

He was talking at a function in which SandhyaSavalakhe took charge as chief of the Maharashtra unit of thewomen's wing.

It was the Congress which gave 50 per cent reservationto women in local bodies, he said.

