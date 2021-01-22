Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leaders of opposition parties still in 'quarantine', says Adityanath

Taking a dig the opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said their leaders are still in quarantine, months after the first case of coronavirus was detected.Addressing a Prabuddhjan Sammelan meeting of the intellectuals organised by the BJPs Lucknow unit at Indira Gandhi Pratisthaan, the CM said their workers got isolated as their leaders did not show up.The first case of COVID-19 in UP was detected in the first week of March.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-01-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 21:05 IST
Leaders of opposition parties still in 'quarantine', says Adityanath

Taking a dig the opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said their leaders are still in ''quarantine'', months after the first case of coronavirus was detected.

Addressing a ''Prabuddhjan Sammelan'' (meeting of the intellectuals) organised by the BJP's Lucknow unit at Indira Gandhi Pratisthaan, the CM said their workers got isolated as their leaders did not show up.

''The first case of COVID-19 in UP was detected in the first week of March. Almost 10-and-half months have passed. Leaders of many parties are still in quarantine and not moving out of their houses. Their tweets come. When the leader is in quarantine, then it is natural that the workers will get isolated,'' he said.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying there was not a single week when he did not speak to the chief ministers.

''At the onset of the COVID pandemic, we were not talking about sangathan (organisation) but we talked about seva (service). This was an unprecedented work. In a state like Uttar Pradesh, which has a population of 24 crore, it was difficult for the government machinery. But, when workers, intellectuals and self-help groups worked in tandem with the government, UP showed a successful model of COVID management,'' he claimed. Adityanath said despite propaganda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoyed unprecedented support of people. On a call given by the prime minister, people from different sections of society came together, lit lamps and beat plates, he said. The UP chief minister said in the past three years, 39 lakh people in UP got houses under the PM Awas Yojana. ''This could have been done earlier as well. The houses are not named after any person or any party,'' he said. He said it was the thought of a ''bright future'' that led to a surgical strike against Pakistan and the abrogation of the Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. ''Today India is not a soft state, but a 'maargdarshak' (guiding) state with new vigour, new impression. All this is possible because of the BJP,'' he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Asked states to take appropriate steps: MEA on reports of planned protests outside missions

Amid reports that a banned pro-Khalistan group has called for protests outside Indian missions in countries like the UK on Republic Day, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said India has asked the states to take appropriate action f...

Majority of U.S. Senate approves Biden nominee Austin to lead Pentagon

The U.S. Senate on Friday confirmed President Joe Bidens nominee, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, to serve as Secretary of Defense - the first Black American in the role. The vote was an overwhelming 90-2 in the 100-member chamber, far m...

Reliance Jio Q3 net profit rises 15.5 pc to Rs 3,489 cr

Jio Platforms recorded 15.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in net profit to Rs 3,489 crore for October-December 2020, its parent firm Reliance Industries Limited said on Friday.Jio Platforms, which provides digital and telecom services,...

C'garh BJP protests, claims mismanagement in paddy procurement

The BJP on Friday held protestsagainst Chhattisgarhs Bhupesh Baghel government and allegedthe paddy procurement drive in the state was mismanaged.A bid to gherao encircle the collectorate here aspart of the protest was foiled by police.Amon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021