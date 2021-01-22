Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid resentment over portfolio allocation,Yediyurappa carries out second rejig within 24 hours

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 22:00 IST
Amid resentment over portfolio allocation,Yediyurappa carries out second rejig within 24 hours

A day after allocation ofportfolios, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Fridaycarried out another rejig, reflecting the fissures in his17-month-old government over the exercise.

According to the notification issued by thegovernment with the consent of Governor Vajubhai Vala onFriday,Medical Education Minister J C Madhuswamy has beenrelieved of Kannada and Culture and given additional charge ofHajj and Wakf, which was given to K C Narayana Gowda onThursday.

Aravind Limbavali will now handle the Kannada andCulture Department besides the Forest portfolio.

According to the notification, MLC N Nagaraja (M T BNagaraj), who was yesterday given Excise, was divested of theportfolio and given municipal administration, sugarcanedevelopment from the industries and commerce department.

The Chief Minister allotted the Excise portfolio toK Gopalaiah.The horticulture department he was allocated onThursday, has been given to MLC R Shankar who was divested ofmunicipal administration.

Yediyurappa divested one of his portfolios ofplanning, programme monitoring and statistics department to KC Narayana Gowda who is also holding the portfolio of YouthEmpowerment and Sports.

Despite another rejig within 24 hours, resentmentcontinued.

Sources close to Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar saidhe was upset over the Medical Education portfolio being takenaway from him.

Speaking to reporters, Sudhakar said he would discusswith the Chief Minister regarding the reshuffle.

''Earlier it was difficult to manage the pandemicbecause Health and Medical Education departments were handledby two different ministers.COVID-19 was brought under controlafter merging both Health and Medical Education departments,''the minister said.

He said the cabinet reshuffle should have been donekeeping in view the vaccination drive.

BJP sources claimed that Madhuswamy continued toremain upset with the reshuffle after being relieved of Lawand Parliamentary Affairs, which was a major portfolio forhim.

A week after expanding his cabinet, Yediyurappa onThursday allocated portfolios to seven new ministers and alsoreshuffled the departments of some others.

The exercise, however, did not go down well with asection of his ministerial colleagues as they were reportedlyupset over the departments allocated to them and some did notattend the cabinet meeting held after the reshuffle.

Yediyurappa, however, sought to brush off the resentment,saying some kind of displeasure was anticipated.PTI GMS BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ED attached assets worth Rs 5.45 cr of ex-Chhattisgarh engineer under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate ED attached the assets of former Chhattisgarh government official Ramanand Divya worth Rs 5.45 crores under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA in a case related to criminal misconduct. According to a sta...

(OFFICIAL)-Man accused of murdering NYC elderly housing residents due in court

A man accused of murdering at least three elderly residents of a senior housing development in New York City over the span of six years was due to appear in a Brooklyn court on Friday.The New York City Police Department on Thursday announce...

UK cannot consider easing lockdown while rates are so high -PM

British Prime Minister said the government could not consider easing lockdown restrictions with infection rates at their current high levels, and until it is confident that the vaccination programme is working. You cant unlock whilst rates ...

India reports 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, over 12.7 lakh people vaccinated

India reported 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, 18,002 discharges, and 163 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministrys data on Friday. The countrys caseload reached 1,06,25,428, including 1,88,688 active cases and 1,02,83...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021