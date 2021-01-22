Ashok Gehlot reaches Thiruvananthapuram on two-day visit to poll-bound Kerala

Ashok Gehlot reaches Thiruvananthapuram on two-day visit to poll-bound KeralaPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-01-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 23:19 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot reached Thiruvananthapuram on Friday night on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state.
According to party sources, during the visit Gehlot will hold a meeting with Congress leaders in the state and also interact with Rajasthani migrants in Kerala.
The Congress has entrusted Gehlot with the responsibility of a senior observer for the party's poll management and coordination in the upcoming Kerala assembly elections.
Sources said Gehlot's visit has been kept brief in view of the preparations for the Budget session of the Rajasthan Assembly from February 10.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
