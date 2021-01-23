Lotus will not bloom in Tamil Nadu, says DMK leader Kanimozhi

Campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls, DMK MP Kanimozhi on Friday said the visits of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will not make any difference and the "lotus will not bloom" in Tamil Nadu. Addressing a public meeting, Kanimozhi said, "23 lakh youth in Tamil Nadu are without jobs. Relief has not yet been provided to farmers affected by the monsoon floods. Women have no security. The AIADMK government has done a lot of corruption during the COVID pandemic."

On BJP's poll strategy, she said, "No matter how many times BJP leaders come to Tamil Nadu, the lotus will not bloom." Kanimozhi also said that the prime minister must address the issue of fishermen with Sri Lanka.

"Four fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been attacked and killed by the Sri Lankan Navy. It continues to attack and damage the boats. The Prime Minister must find a permanent solution to this. The two countries should arrange for fishermen talks," she added. Kanimozhi further said that people are seeking a change of regime and want DMK back. (ANI)