Modi assails previous Assam govts for failing to protect land rights of indigenous people

Prime Minister Narendra Modion Saturday castigated the previous governments in Assam fordepriving its lakhs of poor indigenous people of their landrights.The BJP-led government in the state is committed toensuring that the indigeneous people have legal rights overtheir land, Modi said, after launching a drive to giveownership certificates to over one lakh families.

PTI | Sivasagar | Updated: 23-01-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 12:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modion Saturday castigated the previous governments in Assam fordepriving its lakhs of poor indigenous people of their landrights.

The BJP-led government in the state is committed toensuring that the indigeneous people have legal rights overtheir land, Modi said, after launching a drive to giveownership certificates to over one lakh families. Marking itslaunch, the prime minister distributed 'pattas' to 10 peopleat the historic 'Jerenga Pathar' here.

''When the Sarbananda Sonowal government took over thereins in Assam, more than six lakh indigenous families had nolegal rights over their land. In the last few years more thantwo lakh such families have been allotted ownershipcertificates.

''With more than one lakh famiies added today, thegovernment has shown its commitment to protecting the rightsof the indigeneous people,'' Modi said.

The previous governments in Assam never cared for therights of those who ''loved this sacred land'', he said.

The land ownership certificates (pattas) willguarantee their 'Swabhiman' (pride), Swadheenta (freedom) andSuraksha (protection).

He asserted that the BJP-led government is committedprotecting the land, language and culture of the indigenouspeople.

Referring to the celebration of 125th birthanniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as 'Parakram Divas',the prime minister said the day ''inspires hope and nationalpride''.

He also lauded the state government for having freedthe world famous Kaziranga National Park from encroachers.

