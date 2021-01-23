Stalin incompetent to be leader, says TN CM

Left Menu
PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 23-01-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 15:43 IST
Coimbatore, Jan 23 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KPalaniswami on Saturday once again dared DMK president M KStalin to debate with him on corruption and said the partychief was not competent to be a leader Campaigning here for the forthcoming Assemblyelections in the state, Palaniswami said Stalin has nocourage to face the AIADMK directly and was trying to onlydefame the ruling party by diverting the people's attentionby making false promises through grama sabha meetings.

While AIADMK was facing the people with its successfulwelfare schemes, DMK has no achievements to put forward andwas enacting a drama in the name of grama sabha meetings, theChief Minister said.

Stalin failed to respond to a query from a woman, who wasthrashed in the city a month ago when she questioned himon welfare schemes during a grama sabha meet, Palaniswamisaid.

While 13 former DMK Ministers were facing corruptioncharges, Stalin wanted to have a debate on corruption, theChief Minister said.

Palaniswami said he had come from the grassroots-leveland become the Chief Minister but Stalin rose to the presentpost in the DMK because of his father who was a ChiefMinister and party president.

While AIADMK top leaders like M G Ramachandran andJayalalithaa fought for the rights and cause of the commonpeople, Stalin's father worked for his family, he alleged.

If the DMK returned to power, there would be no peace inthe state. Vacant land would be grabbed by the party workersas was the case during the previous regime, he said.

Stalin, who was criticising Tamil Nadu government butpraising Kerala and Delhi over the handling of thecoronavirus pandemic, was silent now after the governmentmanaged to control the spread. This was appreciated even byPrime Minister Narendra Modi, Palanisami said.

The Chief Minister visited the Koni Amman Temple, thepresiding deity of the city, Perur Math and interacted withJamaath leaders here.

