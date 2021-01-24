VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 14,849 fresh cases, 155 more fatalities New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload has gone up to 1,06,54,533 with 14,849 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,03,16,786, according to the health ministry.

NATION DEL8 PM-GIRL CHILD DAY National Girl Child Day: PM Modi hails accomplishments of nation's daughters in various fields New Delhi: The central government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on National Girl Child Day on Sunday.

DEL9 PM-UP-FOUNDATION DAY UP playing key role in building 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Uttar Pradesh on the state's foundation day and said the state is playing an important role in building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

DEL7 RAHUL-FUEL PRICES Rahul slams govt over rise in fuel prices New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Centre over rise in fuel prices, saying people are suffering due to inflation, while the Modi government is busy in tax collection.

DEL14 CBSE-AFFILIATION-RESTRUCTURING CBSE restructures affiliation system; process to be completely digital with least human intervention New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is restructuring the affiliation system for schools and making the process completely digital and based on data analytics with least human intervention, officials said.

JK-ENCOUNTER-CHARGE SHEET Shopian encounter: Police charge sheet says Army captain, 2 others attempted to destroy evidence Shopian: The Army captain involved in the fake encounter in Kashmir's Shopian district last July and two other civilian accused haven't provided any information about the source of weapons planted on the three slain youths and had also attempted to destroy the evidence, a police charge sheet said.

FOREIGN FGN1 US-BIDEN Biden talks to British PM, Mexican Prez over phone Washington: US President Joe Biden spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over phone and conveyed his intention to strengthen the ''special relationship'' between the two countries and revitalise transatlantic ties, the White House has said.

FGN4 US-RUSSIA US condemns Russia's use of harsh tactics against protesters, journalists Washington: The United States has strongly condemned Russia's use of harsh tactics against protesters and journalists demanding the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

BUSINESS DCM13 BIZ-BUD-HEALTHCARE COVID-19 pandemic underlined need for higher budget allocation for healthcare sector New Delhi: The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasised the key role of healthcare in the lives of people, underlining the importance of higher budget allocation for improving the healthcare infrastructure in the country, sectoral players said.

SPORTS SPD2 SPO-SAI-WFI SAI takes cognisance of alleged COVID protocol breach in wrestling nationals, seeks report from WFI New Delhi: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Sunday took cognisance of an alleged breach of COVID-19 protocols during the ongoing Wrestling National Championships in Noida and a sought a report from the federation by Monday.

