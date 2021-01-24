Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU should punish Putin for Navalny arrest by cutting money flows - Germany's Weber

The European Union should punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny and thousands of his supporters with targeted financial sanctions, the leader of the bloc's largest political alliance said on Sunday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-01-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 20:50 IST
EU should punish Putin for Navalny arrest by cutting money flows - Germany's Weber
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The European Union should punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny and thousands of his supporters with targeted financial sanctions, the leader of the bloc's largest political alliance said on Sunday. Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia on Saturday in support of Navalny, who was arrested last weekend as he returned to Russia from Germany for the first time since being poisoned with a nerve agent.

"It's unacceptable that the Russian leadership is trying to make short work of the burgeoning protests by arresting thousands of demonstrators," Manfred Weber, a senior German conservative and head of the centre-right EPP grouping in the EU Parliament, told Germany's RND newspaper group. "The EU foreign ministers are not allowed to dodge this once again and stop at general appeals," Weber said.

"The EU has to hit where it really hurts the Putin system - and that's the money," Weber said. The EU should therefore cut financial transactions from Putin's inner circle, he added. In addition, a threat to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is meant to double natural gas deliveries from Russia to Germany, must remain on the table, Weber added.

A German government spokeswoman declined to comment when asked whether Berlin was willing to support new sanctions against Russia following Navalny's arrest. EU lawmakers passed a resolution on Thursday calling for the bloc to stop the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as a response to Navalny's arrest.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has continued to back the project despite criticism elsewhere in the EU, said on Thursday her view of the project had not changed despite the Navalny case. The United States, EU and Britain have all condemned the Russian security forces' handling of Saturday's protests, and the foreign ministers of France and Italy on Sunday both expressed support for sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

About 500 Airbus staff under quarantine after Hamburg COVID-19 outbreak

Airbus said on Sunday about 500 of its staff had gone into quarantine after 21 workers at its aircraft factory in Hamburg tested positive for the new coronavirus. The company said the staff had been asked to stay at home as a precautionary ...

Telangana woman dies 5 days after vaccination, reasons unknown: State health dept

A 45-year-old female healthcare worker in Telangana died in the early hours of Sunday, five days after undergoing COVID-19 vaccination at Urban Primary Health Centre UPHC, New Shayampet area of Warangal Urban District. However, the reason f...

UP: 1 dead, 5 critically injured as car tyre bursts

A woman died and five people were seriously injured when a car in which they were travelling burst a tyre and fell into a ditch in Shivratanganj area here on Sunday, police said.SHO of Shivratanganj police station D K Singh said the car was...

Soccer-Maddison shines in Leicester's 3-1 FA Cup win at Brentford

Leicester Citys James Maddison set up one goal and got on the scoresheet in a second-half comeback as they beat second-tier Brentford 3-1 away in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday. The Foxes will host fellow Premier League side Brighton Ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021