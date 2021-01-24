Will quit if Centre brings law allowing only one member of family in politics: Mamata nephew

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee onSunday hit back at the BJP over accusations of nepotism in hisparty, daring the Centre to bring a legislation allowing onlyone member of a family in politics.

The Diamond Harbour MP, who is also West Bengal ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, said he will quit politicsif the Centre brings such a law.

Banerjee also said he will publicly hang himself ifthe corruption charges levelled against him are proved to betrue.

The TMC youth wing chief, while addressing a rally inKultali assembly constituency, said Prime Minister NarendraModi should table a bill banning more than one member of afamily from active politics and the next moment, Banerjee willno longer be in the political arena.

''From Kailash Vijayvargiya to Suvendu Adhikari, MukulRoy to Rajnath Singh, there are other members of your familieswho occupy important posts in the BJP.

''If you ensure that there will be only one member of afamily in active politics, there will be only Mamata Banerjeefrom our family in the TMC from the next moment. I promisethat,'' he said.

Taking exception to BJP leaders calling him an''extortionist'', Banerjee challenged them to prove theirallegations and said he will publicly hang himself if thecharges against him are proved to be true.

Referring to the Victoria Memorial incident during aprogramme on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary ofNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Saturday, he said 'Jai Shri Ram'slogans were deliberately raised to prevent Mamata Banerjeefrom delivering her speech.

The chief minister had refused to deliver her speechafter the slogans were raised in the presence of the primeminister, saying she felt insulted.

''We are proud that Mamata Banerjee made it clear thatif Netaji is insulted by such slogans during a governmentfunction, we will rise in protest. Bengal will rise inprotest,'' the TMC MP said.

''You can chant Jai Shri Ram thousand times, but attemples, at religious functions, at your place but not in thisfashion at a government programme to commemorate an icon likeNetaji,'' he said.

By not allowing her to make her speech in such aprogramme, they also insulted the people who elected her tothe assembly. This reminded people of the vandalism of theIshwar Chandra Vidyasagar bust in 2019, he said.

Coming down heavily on BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee,the TMC leader said, ''After waking up from hibernation afterthree years, he is now making a false claim that he wasinstrumental in my victory in Diamond Harbour in 2014. Heshould know what people in the area think about him.'' Without naming Chatterjee, a TMC turncoat who joinedthe BJP in 2019, Banerjee challenged him to contest any of the31 seats in South 24 Parganas district.

He alleged that the Centre has deprived West Bengal ofits GST dues but the state BJP has remained mum on the issue.

Banerjee claimed that while West Bengal BJP chiefDilip Ghosh has described state government health scheme'Swasthya Sathi' as a ''pack of lies'', his family members arequeuing at 'Duare Sarkar' (government at doorsteps) camps forthe health cards.

''Ghosh's family members are doing the right thing asthey are entitled to healthcare benefits under the scheme.

They have also punctured the claims of leaders like him,''Banerjee said.

He said that the state government has spent Rs 6,500crore from its coffers on relief to the affected people in theaftermath of super cyclone Amphan.

Mocking the BJP leaders over their allegations ofcorruption in Amphan relief, Banerjee said, ''I think a'Chhanisree' (cataract-removal project) needs to be launchedin the future for the BJP leaders to help them see clearly.'' On Banerjee's comments on dynasty politics, Ghosh saidthat the TMC MP had never raised such demands earlier and ismaking such statements now as the party is faced with imminentdefeat in the assembly elections due in April-May.

