Vice President Kamala Harris moves in to Blair House as her official residence undergoes repairs

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 12:39 IST
US Vice President Kamala Harris is temporarily staying at the historic Blair House here as her official residence is undergoing repairs, her spokesperson said.

Across the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue, Blair House is the official guest house of the US President.

The official residence of the vice president is located within the Naval Observatory Complex and is about seven kilometres northwest of the White House.

The vice president's chief spokesperson, Symone Sanders, told reporters here on Saturday that Harris moved in on Thursday.

Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, 56-year-old Harris made history on January 20 when she was sworn in as the first female, first Black and first Asian-American US vice-president. “They (Harris and husband Doug Emhoff) are living there while repairs are done at the vice president's residence at the Naval Observatory,'' Sanders said.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that crews are working on new liners for the chimneys, among other changes in the 33-room official residence of the vice president, which was built in 1893.

Blair House, built as a private house in 1824, is the guest house of the US President since 1942, where visiting foreign dignitaries normally stay.

In recent years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other Indian leaders have stayed in this historic building that has 120 antique-filled rooms.

''It's such a cozy and beautiful place. There is so much history here, and it tells the great story of our country. So many presidents have passed through that black and white marble threshold. Yes, it has a lot of square footage, but it feels like a home,'' Capricia Marshall, a former chief of protocol and current board member of the Blair House Restoration Fund, was quoted as saying by The Washington Post.

President Joe Biden and the First Lady spent the night before their inauguration at the Blair House.

