Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nobody should feel ashamed at chanting of Jai Shri Ram slogans, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday, referring to the incident in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not deliver her speech "in protest" on Netaji Bose's birthday in Kolkata after 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans were raised, said that nobody should feel ashamed of the slogans.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:01 IST
Nobody should feel ashamed at chanting of Jai Shri Ram slogans, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday, referring to the incident in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not deliver her speech "in protest" on Netaji Bose's birthday in Kolkata after 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans were raised, said that nobody should feel ashamed of the slogans. "Secularism of the nation is not threatened by the chanting of Jai Shri Ram slogans. Nobody should feel ashamed by the chanting of the slogans. I believe that Mamata ji also believes in God Ram," said Raut while addressing reporters.

This comes after Mamata Banerjee on January 23 said that "government program should have some dignity" and "it is not fair to insult somebody whom you have invited" at the Kolkata event after slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' were raised when she was invited to speak. A visibly upset Mamata Banerjee said it was a government programme and not that of a political party. The event was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Political debates related to West Bengal have heated up due to the upcoming West Bengal elections. Elections to 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place in a next few months.

Currently, the ruling Trinamool Congress is in power with Mamata Banerjee being the Chief Minister. On January 17, Shiv Sena announced that it would contest the West Bengal Assembly Elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Over 4 000 Temporary Disability Grant reapplications assessed in KZN

Over 4 000 Temporary Disability Grant reapplications have been assessed in KwaZulu-Natal since the process commenced this year.The South African Social Security Agency SASSA in KwaZulu-Natal said more beneficiaries are heeding the call to v...

Segregated myself but still I was feeling the heat each and every day: Pant

Rishabh Pant has navigated a wave of criticism and ridicule with his electrifying strokes in Australia but not long ago, the wicketkeeper was feeling the heat each and every day even after cutting himself off from the outside world.Up again...

Right to vote must be respected: President

President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday that the right to vote must be respected, noting that people around the world have struggled a lot to earn this right.Addressing through virtual mode an event to celebrate the 11th National Voters Da...

Risk of 'vaccine-busting' new variants prompting tougher UK border control, Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was looking at toughening the United Kingdoms border controls because of the risk of vaccine-busting new variants of the coronavirus.We have to realise there is at least the theoretical...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021