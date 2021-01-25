China's Xi calls for stronger macro-economic coordination

China's President Xi Jinping on Monday called on the world to strengthen macro-economic policy coordination and remove barriers to trade, investment and technological exchanges as he backed multilateralism as the way out of current challenges.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, Xi said the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is "rather shaky" and the outlook remains uncertain.

