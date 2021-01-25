Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Xi calls for stronger macro-economic coordination

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:01 IST
China's Xi calls for stronger macro-economic coordination

China's President Xi Jinping on Monday called on the world to strengthen macro-economic policy coordination and remove barriers to trade, investment and technological exchanges as he backed multilateralism as the way out of current challenges.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, Xi said the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is "rather shaky" and the outlook remains uncertain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tanmaya Lal concurrently accredited as Indian envoy to Republic of Latvia

The present Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Sweden Tanmaya Lal has been concurrently accredited as the next Indian envoy to the Republic of Latvia, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Monday.Lal is a 1991-batch Indian Foreign...

SAP-owned Qualtrics aims for $15 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

Survey-software seller Qualtrics International Inc, owned by business software group SAP , is aiming for a valuation of roughly 15 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, as it tees up for a blockbuster market debut.Qualtrics plan adds...

Every vote is important in a democracy: Rajasthan Governor on National Voters' Day

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said every vote is important in a democracy and it is the duty of every voter to be aware in choosing such a representative who can pave the way for development and progress.Mishra was virtually ad...

France to offer proposals to Greece on naval fleet renewal-minister

France will shortly present proposals to Greece for the renewal of its fleet of frigates, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Monday.Parly was speaking during a joint presser with her Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos in At...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021