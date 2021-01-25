Bengal minister's health condition improves

Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI The health condition of seniorTrinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Cooperative MinisterArup Roy improved a lot on Monday, a senior doctor of aprivate hospital where he is admitted said.

The 60-year-old MLA had a stent inserted for a blockedartery on Sunday.

''Mr Roy is doing fine and he is quite stable. Hiscondition improved a lot. All his parameters are OK. Ourdoctors are keeping a tab on his condition,'' she said.

State Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Trinamool CongressMLA Rajib Banerjee visited him at the hospital on Monday.

He was hospitalised on Sunday following chest pain.

PTI SCHNN NN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)