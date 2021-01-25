Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:10 IST
Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will probably hand in his resignation to the head of state on Monday or early Tuesday in the hope of getting a mandate to form a new government, a senior government source told Reuters. Asked to comment on reports in Italian media that Conte was planning to resign after summoning his cabinet, the source said: "it's probable, today or tomorrow morning."

By resigning, Conte wants to avoid a risky vote in parliament this week over a disputed justice report and win more time to convince centrist and unaligned lawmakers to switch to the government's ranks after he lost his majority last week in the upper house Senate. (Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Angelo Amante)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Risk of 'vaccine-busting' coronavirus variants prompts tougher UK quarantine - Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was looking at toughening border quarantine rules because of the risk of vaccine-busting new coronavirus variants. New variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are opening up the pros...

Italy PM Conte to resign on Tuesday, seek fresh mandate

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will hand in his resignation to the head of state on Tuesday after a morning cabinet meeting to inform his ministers, Contes office said. The prime minister, who has been in office since June 2018, hope...

France's new COVID-19 hospitalisations and ICU treatments rise sharply

The number of people hospitalised in France for COVID-19 rose by more than a 1,000 over the last two days, a trend unseen since Nov 16, and the number of patients in intensive care units for the disease exceeded 3,000 for the first time sin...

Assembly polls major challenge, solicit cooperation from all: WB Guv

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar on Monday said the upcoming assembly elections in thestate will be a major challenge, and called for cooperationfrom all stakeholders to ensure that it is free from violenceand malpractices.He said that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021