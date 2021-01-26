Assembly polls major challenge, solicit cooperation from all: WB Guv

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar on Monday said the upcoming assembly elections in thestate will be a major challenge, and called for cooperationfrom all stakeholders to ensure that it is free from violenceand malpractices.

He said that democracy has no meaning if elections arenot free and fair.

''I solicit your cooperation and all efforts to ensurethat this time we have elections free from violence and anymalpractices,'' the governor said in his customary speech onthe eve of Republic Day.

Appealing to public servants to set the higheststandards in their conduct and behaviour, Dhankhar said ''theymust maintain political neutrality which is a requirement oflaw. Any deviation by them will not be appreciated.

Alleging that farmers in West Bengal have not gotmonetary benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SammanYojana, he said they have been made to suffer on account of''no coordination between the state and the Centre and thereby,each of the 70 lakh farmers have so far lost Rs 14,000.

''I appeal to everyone concerned to see that thisinjustice to farmers is undone at the earliest,'' Dhankharsaid.

He said the Constitution is a supreme document and allhave to work in accordance with it.

