Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Everywhere I am in chains,' says Uganda's Wine after home arrest lifted

Soldiers and police left the 38-year-old pop star's large compound, in a leafy northern suburb of the capital Kampala, in compliance with a court order and under pressure from the United States and other Western countries. "It has been an experience of isolation, of torture, of humiliation, having our compound turned into a military garrison," Wine told Reuters from his garden, wearing a red beret with the words "People Power.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 17:29 IST
'Everywhere I am in chains,' says Uganda's Wine after home arrest lifted

Uganda's opposition leader Bobi Wine accused security forces on Tuesday of humiliating him, his family and staff as he was freed from house arrest in place since a disputed Jan. 14 election that he lost to long-serving President Yoweri Museveni. Soldiers and police left the 38-year-old pop star's large compound, in a leafy northern suburb of the capital Kampala, in compliance with a court order and under pressure from the United States and other Western countries.

"It has been an experience of isolation, of torture, of humiliation, having our compound turned into a military garrison," Wine told Reuters from his garden, wearing a red beret with the words "People Power. Our Power". "Having our employees traumatised, beaten, an experience of hunger. We were not allowed to access our garden. But again, it has been a reminder that we can overcome any kind of stress."

Blockaded at home since he voted, Wine has alleged that soldiers touched his wife's breasts when she sought food in the garden, that his gardener was beaten, that food ran out, and there was no milk for an 18-month-old niece trapped with them. The government said security forces were there for Wine's own protection, while police said food had been delivered by a motorcycle courier each day. The army denied his wife had been assaulted but has not responded to the allegation about the gardener.

With the vote behind him and fraud protests failing to gain significant traction, Museveni, 76, appears to be calculating that he can mollify pressure from Western allies to free his rival without significant risk to his power base. 'BORN FREE'

Former guerrilla leader Museveni has long been a Western ally, receiving copious aid and sending troops to fight Islamist militants. But foreign governments are increasingly frustrated over his crackdowns on foes and reluctance to cede power. Having for years denounced corruption and nepotism in his songs, Wine rode a wave of youth disillusionment to challenge Museveni's 34-year rule at the ballot box.

But the incumbent was declared winner with 59% of votes versus 35% for Wine. The opposition rejected the result, alleging fraud and unfair conditions, including pre-filled ballot sheets, result tallies showing impossibly high numbers of voters and harassment of opposition polling agents. The government denied irregularities, casting Wine as a foreign puppet and troublemaker, with Museveni the sole guarantor of political stability and economic progress.

Despite the end of the siege, a helicopter circled low over Wine's residence on Tuesday. Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said that was normal surveillance. "I was born free and I am free. Only that I am everywhere in chains. As you saw, while the court ordered the police to vacate our premises, you still have police and military helicopters, over us," added Wine, looking tired and stressed.

"General Museveni is reading from the same script as all dictators."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Minimum temperatures hover below normal in Haryana & Punjab

The minimum temperatures continued to hover below normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday, with Narnaul reeling at 1.8 degrees Celsius.Narnaul in Haryana recorded four degrees below normal minimum temperature. Hisar, too, experienced...

Punjab CM kick-starts Rs 213 crore worth projects on Republic Day

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday virtually kicked off a slew of development projects worth Rs 213.37 crore on the 72nd Republic Day.The projects include an initiative for rejuvenation of Badi Nadi and Chhoti Nadi, being impl...

More than half of Assam MLAs are crorepatis: Report

Over 56 per cent of MLAs inAssam, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and NEDAconvenor Himanta Biswa Sarma, have assets worth over Rs 1crore, as per a latest report.The Association for Democratic Reforms ADR and AssamElection Watch ...

COVID-19: India's active cases drop below 1.78 lakh, now just 1.60% of total caseload

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country dropped to 1,77,266 on Tuesday, constituting just over 1.60 per cent of the total infection count, the Health Ministry said. In a statement, the ministry said active cases declined by 6,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021