At U.N., Washington assures support for two-state solution in Middle East

At U.N., Washington assures support for two-state solution in Middle EastReuters | New York | Updated: 26-01-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 21:45 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden's Middle East policy "will be to support a mutually agreed, two-state solution, in which Israel lives in peace and security, alongside a viable Palestinian state," acting U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Richard Mills told the Security Council on Tuesday.
He said the Biden administration intends to restore Palestinian aid and take steps to re-open diplomatic missions closed by Trump administration and will continue to urge other countries to normalize ties with Israel, but recognizes that is "not substitute for Israeli-Palestinian peace."
