Mahatab unhappy over BJD govt ignoring peoples representative views in CNBT site selection

A day after skipping BJDsParliamentary Party meeting here, six-time Cuttack MPBhartuhari Mahatab on Tuesday voiced his displeasure overselection of site for the proposed bus terminal project namedafter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation ofthe Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) on the freedomfighter's 125th birth anniversary on January 23.

Cuttack is the birthplace of Netaji.

Mahatab, son of former chief minister Harekrushna Mahatab,made it clear that neither the local people nor the peoplesrepresentatives were consulted before selecting the site forthe Rs 65 crore CNBT at Khannagar, on the bank of riverKathajodi.

''I understand the site selection was approved by theChief Secretary by using Google Map at the Secretariat insteadof making any field verification,'' the 63-year-oldParliamentarian said.

Mahatbs statement is politically significant as it camea day after he remained absent from the BJD ParliamentaryParty meeting chaired by Patnaik to chalk out agendas for theupcoming Parliament session.

The MP explained that he could not attend the meetbecause of some prior engagements in his native Bhadrakdistrict.

Party sources, however, said the veteran MP, who has beensuccessively elected to Lok Sabha from Cuttack Lok Sabha seatfor six successive terms since 1998, has been unhappy overbeing replaced by Puri MP Pinaki Mishra as the BJDs Lok Sabhaleader after 2019 general elections.

''I am not aware of the new bus terminus project, thefoundation stone for which was laid recently by chief ministerNaveen Patnaik in the city. The decision has been taken by theChief Secretary sitting in the secretariat.

''As far as my knowledge goes, the land for the projecthas been identified through google map. But, the reality isdifferent. It would have been better if the site selectionwork was done after consultation with the local people andtheir representatives,'' Mahatab said.

Mahatabs displeasure was also evident from a signededitorial piece written by him in an Odia daily ''ThePrajatantra'', founded by his father.

In the editorial, Mahatab has raised doubts over themanner in which developmental activities are being carried outby the administration run by the bureaucrats.

On the proposed CNBT, the MP pointed out that the projectwill require demolition of a central library, a school, acrematorium and two temples.

This apart, the river embankment needed to be widened inorder to smoothen the movement of buses to the proposed CNBTterminal.

''Around 1200 buses enter and exit Cuttack on a dailybasis. Where are the entry and exit points for such a largenumber of vehicles?'' the MP asked.

Earlier, the opposition BJP had raised question on thechoice of the venue of the proposed CNBT.

''We are not opposed to the proposed bus terminal inCuttack, but over its site. Now their own MP has raisedquestion today.

''The government had initially proposed to build the busterminus at Balikuda-Gopalpur on 40-acres land, but now hasshifted the venue to Khan Nagar where only 10 acres land isavailable. The shifting of venue is a bid to protect the landgrabbers at Goaplpur-Balikuda, said BJPs Cuttack districtpresident Prakash Behera.

BJDs Rajya Sabha MP Subhas Singh, who also hails fromCuttack, however, defended the governments decision and said,the CM has laid the foundation stone after a comprehensivesurvey of the site.

He has sanctioned Rs 65 crore for the project which isestimated to be completed within one and a half year.

''It's a part of the policy decision of the government,which is matter of great pride for Cuttack. We should welcomethe decision, Singh said.

