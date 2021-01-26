Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish PM appoints new health minister amid worsening pandemic

Former Health Minister Salvador Illa, who like Darias is from Sanchez's Socialist Party (PSOE), stepped down to run in an election scheduled in his native Catalonia for Feb. 14 to try to win the regional government away from pro-independence parties. "It is intolerable that Sanchez is more concerned with garnering votes than saving lives," Pablo Casado, leader of the main opposition People's Party, tweeted about Illa's departure, shortly before the health ministry reported 36,435 new cases and 591 deaths on Tuesday.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 26-01-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 23:29 IST
Spanish PM appoints new health minister amid worsening pandemic
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez appointed Regional Policy Minister Carolina Darias as the new health minister on Tuesday after her predecessor resigned to run in an election in a move criticised by the opposition amid rising COVID-19 infections.

In her previous job, the 55-year-old lawyer-turned- politician from the Canary Islands helped coordinate Spain's response to the pandemic, overseeing weekly meetings of regional health chiefs. Former Health Minister Salvador Illa, who like Darias is from Sanchez's Socialist Party (PSOE), stepped down to run in an election scheduled in his native Catalonia for Feb. 14 to try to win the regional government away from pro-independence parties.

"It is intolerable that Sanchez is more concerned with garnering votes than saving lives," Pablo Casado, leader of the main opposition People's Party, tweeted about Illa's departure, shortly before the health ministry reported 36,435 new cases and 591 deaths on Tuesday. Spain's cumulative infections now total 2,629,817, while the death toll is at 56,799.

Despite the two-week number of infections tripling over the past month to a record 893 cases per 100,000 people on Tuesday, Spain, unlike many European countries, has chosen not to impose a new nationwide lockdown after the first one ended in May. Instead, the government has delegated regional authorities to deploy a mixture of curfews, caps on gatherings and restrictions on business opening hours, which still required central coordination, of which Darias was in charge.

Darias had to spend 30 days in isolation after testing positive for the virus in March. In this first change of the minority government line-up since Sanchez' leftist coalition came to power just over a year ago, Catalonia's Socialist leader Miquel Iceta will replace Darias as the regional policy minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

India's colourful heritage comes alive in R-day Google doodle

India's colourful heritage comes alive in Google's Republic Day doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tunisians protest arrests; government faces confidence vote

Hundreds of Tunisians protested out outside their countrys heavily guarded parliament Tuesday as lawmakers prepared to vote on a new government, after a week of youth protests and riots over poverty and a lack of jobs that left one young de...

Israeli military chief warns of new plans to strike Iran

Israels military chief Tuesday warned the Biden administration against rejoining the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, even if it toughens its terms, adding hes ordered his forces to step up preparations for possible offensive action against Iran dur...

Twitter grants academics full access to public data, but not for suspended accounts

Twitter Inc on Tuesday opened free access to its new application programming interface API software for academic researchers, enabling them to study public conversations on its platform, but is not providing data from suspended accounts as ...

BRIEF-Comcast's Peacock Says Hit Comedy 'Modern Family' Coming To Hulu And Peacock

Comcast Corp COMCASTS PEACOCK SAYS HIT COMEDY MODERN FAMILY COMING TO HULU AND PEACOCK PEACOCK SAYS LONG-RUNNING HIT COMEDY SERIES MODERN FAMILY WILL BE AVAILABLE TO HULU AND PEACOCK SUBSCRIBERS BEGINNING FEBRUARY 3 Source text httpsbit.ly3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021