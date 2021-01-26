White House adviser Rice says voting rights a 'real concern'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 23:34 IST
White House adviser Susan Rice said she expects President Joe Biden to address the right to vote in remarks later on Tuesday.
Rice also said the White House will work with Congress on legislation to address voting rights, which are a "real concern" and that the country should expand access to the ballot.
