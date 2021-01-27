Grand 'phoenix' memorial of Jaya opens, TN govt says it is a tribute for her achievements

A grand memorial for late TamilNadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, modelled on a phoenix todepict her political resurgence against all odds, was unveiledhere on Wednesday with incumbent K Palaniswami vowing to form'Amma's' government after the coming assembly elections.

The imposing edifice off the famous Marina Beach wasthrown open to the general public by Palaniswami amid sloganshailing her by thousands of ruling AIADMK volunteers, nearlythree years after he laid the foundation stone for it.

Vowing to retain power, he said the goal was to form'Amma's (Jayalalithaa's) government' and it is the debt ofgratitude they owed to the late AIADMK supremo, who had diedon December 5, 2016 due to various ailments seven months afterleading the party to a second straight term.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said the memorialwas a temple they built for her historic achievements andsought the late leader's 'blessings' to emerge victorious inthe assembly elections, likely in April-May.

The opposition DMK slammed the construction of thememorial for a ''convicted person'', an apparent reference tothe trial court finding her guilty in a disproportionateassets case though it was later set aside by the KarnatakaHigh Court, which exonerated her.

The 'phoenix' themed structure, spread over 14,100 squarefeet is 15 meters high, 30.50 meters in length and 43 metersin width it houses the mausoleum of Jayalalithaa.

Its design was made in consultation with the IndianInstitute of Technology (IIT), Madras by the state PublicWorks Department.

Phoenix is a mythological bird that dies in a fire of itsown making only to rise again from the ashes.

Jayalalithaa, a five-time chief minister, had stagedremarkable comebacks after she had to quit office twice overcorruption cases in 2001 and 2014.

She made her first dramatic comeback in 2001, five yearsafter being almost written off politically following graftcharges.

The memorial's entrance is adorned by two lion sculpturesand bronze busts of Jayalalithaa and late chief minister M GRamachandran, her political mentor and the AIADMK founder.

Her signature slogan ''Makkalal Naan Makkalukkaga Naan'',meaning her stature was because of the people and she was forthe people, was brightly engraved on the mausoleum and a hugephotograph of the late leader placed nearby.

Jayalalithaa was noted for pioneering schemes, includingthe cradle baby scheme, all women police stations, 'Amma'canteens and initiatives aimed at improving the lot of women.

DMK president M K Stalin said the memorial is for aperson convicted in a disproportionate assets case. ''I am notsaying that it is not needed,'' he quickly added.

However, he sought to know if it was fair to open thememorial when her death still remained a 'mystery' and when aCommission of Inquiry to look into the circumstances has got atenth extension.

A total of Rs 79.75 crore, including maintenance chargesfor five years, was allotted for the memorial construction, anofficial told PTI.

The site, adjacent to the mausoleum of Ramachandran, hasalready been rechristened 'Bharat Ratna Dr MGR and PuratchiThalaivi Amma Selvi J Jayalalithaa Memorial,'' and the premisesis spread over 9.09 acres.

Together with other features of the memorial like amuseum and knowledge park, each of 8,555 sq ft, the totalbuilt-up area of the premises, including the mausoleumportion, is 50,422 sq ft.

Features like the museum, which would showcase waxstatues of leaders and a photo exhibition, and the knowledgepark are expected to be inaugurated on the birth anniversaryof Jayalalithaa on February 24.

Designed aesthetically, the memorial features landscapedgarden, pavilions, granite footpaths, fountains, pleasinglighting and plants and trees suiting the soil condition wereprocured from Rajahmahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh.

Following the inauguration, people flocked to the site andmany were seen clicking selfies and photographs in thememorial of 'Amma.' Earlier, Palaniswami, Panneerselvam and Assembly SpeakerP Dhanapal and other ministers paid floral tributes to thelate leader soon after the inauguration.

The Chief Minister and his deputy prostrated at the spotas a mark of respect to Jayalalithaa.

In his address, Palaniswami hailed Jayalalithaa as an'iron lady' who was lauded as courageous even by opponents andrecalled that she successfully steered both the government andparty with 'military discipline.' He also listed herachievements, including 69 per cent reservation in the state.

He slammed Stalin for his ''evil idea'' to try and'scuttle' the construction of the memorial by making his'proxies' approach the court.

However, petitions opposing the memorial for Amma offthe Marina beach were withdrawn to help facilitate burial ofDMK patriarch M Karunanidhi in 2018, he said.

