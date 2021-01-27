Left Menu

U.S. reviewing China genocide ruling - Biden's U.N. envoy nominee

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:30 IST
The U.S. State Department is reviewing a Trump administration determination that China has committed "genocide and crimes against humanity" by repressing Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang region, President Joe Biden's pick to be U.N. ambassador said on Wednesday.

"I think the State Department is reviewing that now because all of the procedures were not followed," Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations committee. "I think that they're looking to make sure that they are followed to ensure that that designation is held."

