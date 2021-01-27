Left Menu

Polish ruling restricting abortion to take effect on Wednesday

Access to abortion has declined even without the legislative curbs as more doctors refuse to perform the procedure on religious grounds. Opponents of PiS have accused it of influencing the ruling, because the Constitutional Tribunal is one of the judicial bodies overhauled by the party during reforms that the European Union says have politicised the courts.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 23:36 IST
Polish ruling restricting abortion to take effect on Wednesday

A Polish Constitutional Court verdict restricting access to abortion will go into effect on Wednesday, Poland's government said, three months after it sparked nationwide protests. In October, the Constitutional Court said termination of pregnancies due to foetal defects should be banned, ending the most common of the few legal grounds for abortion that remained in the largely Roman Catholic country.

Under the ruling, abortions are now only permitted in cases of rape and incest, and when the mother's life or health is endangered, pushing Poland further from the European mainstream. Officials from the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party said the government would now focus on assisting parents of disabled children, although PiS and its predecessors have been accused by critics of not doing enough to help such families so far.

"The state can no longer take a life away only because someone is sick, disabled, in poor health," PiS lawmaker Bartlomiej Wroblewski told Reuters. Conservative values have taken a more prominent role in public life since the nationalist PiS took power in 2015. Access to abortion has declined even without the legislative curbs as more doctors refuse to perform the procedure on religious grounds.

Opponents of PiS have accused it of influencing the ruling, because the Constitutional Tribunal is one of the judicial bodies overhauled by the party during reforms that the European Union says have politicised the courts. "No law-abiding government should respect this ruling," Borys Budka, leader of Poland's largest opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform, told reporters.

The government information centre said the court's verdict would be published in its official gazette - a step necessary for it to take effect - later on Wednesday. Abortion rights activities called for opponents of the ruling to gather in the streets across Poland following the government's announcement, which had been expected for weeks.

"We are inviting everyone, please, go out, be motivated, so we can walk together, make a mark," protest group leader Marta Lempart told news conference. Opinion surveys have shown some decline in PiS popularity in recent months, but a poll by the government-affiliated CBOS pollster showed it edging back up to 35% this month, from 30% in October. PiS and its two small parliamentary allies won re-election in 2019 with a 44% share of the vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Legal provision for maintenance for needy kin under CrPC a social legislation: HC

Terming the statutory mandate for a financially capable man to maintain his wife, children and parents a social legislation, the Allahabad High Court has said the proceeding under it is of summary nature and is aimed at providing quick reli...

Govind Ballabh Pant's statue at Parliament relocated to eponymous Delhi roundabout

A statue of freedom fighter Govind Ballabh Pant, which was shifted by the CPWD from the Parliament complex for construction work, was unveiled at its new location on a roundabout at Pandit Pant Marg here on Wednesday.At the event, Union Hou...

Britain's next free trade deal set to be with Australia -City AM

The United Kingdoms next free trade agreement is set to be with Australia, in a deal that could be completed as soon as March, the City AM newspaper reported on Wednesday.The next round of UK-Australia talks are due early next month, the ne...

Mexico's richest man Carlos Slim hospitalized with COVID-19

Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, one of the worlds richest men, has been hospitalized with COVID-19, spokesman Arturo Elias said on Wednesday.Elias said Slim, 80, is doing very well and has been hospitalized so his health can be monitored d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021