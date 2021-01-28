Left Menu

Tunisian president’s office gets letter with suspicious powder -source

The office of Tunisia’s president received a letter containing suspicious powder and is investigating the matter, a source there told Reuters on Wednesday. President Kais Saied did not open the letter and is in good health, the source said.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 00:06 IST
Tunisian president’s office gets letter with suspicious powder -source

The office of Tunisia’s president received a letter containing suspicious powder and is investigating the matter, a source there told Reuters on Wednesday.

President Kais Saied did not open the letter and is in good health, the source said. Some local websites reported that the lethal toxin ricin had been found in the envelope, and that it had been addressed to the presidency in the Carthage Palace.

The source in the office declined to comment on the reports. Factional tensions have been growing within Tunisia's leadership amid protests against widespread unemployment and social inequality.

Saied, a political independent who won election in 2019, told a gathering of national security officials this week that there were conspiracies afoot aimed at thwarting his work at home and abroad. He did not elaborate. Parliament on Tuesday approved a cabinet reshuffle that deepened conflict between the prime minister and president.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Stocks slump on short squeeze fallout, Boeing drop; Fed sits tight

U.S. stocks dropped more than 1 on Wednesday, showing little reaction to the latest Fed statement, as major indexes were weighed down in part by a slump in Boeing and hedge funds selling off long positions to cover a short squeeze. Shares o...

Govind Ballabh Pant's statue at Parliament relocated to eponymous Delhi roundabout

A statue of freedom fighter Govind Ballabh Pant, which was shifted by the CPWD from the Parliament complex for construction work, was unveiled at its new location on a roundabout at Pandit Pant Marg here on Wednesday.At the event, Union Hou...

U.N. rights boss calls for sanctions on Sri Lankan ex-commanders

The U.N. human rights chief urged states on Wednesday to impose targeted sanctions on former Sri Lankan military commanders, including the current army chief, linked to alleged atrocities during the last years of a 26-year civil war that en...

Legal provision for maintenance for needy kin under CrPC a social legislation: HC

Terming the statutory mandate for a financially capable man to maintain his wife, children and parents a social legislation, the Allahabad High Court has said the proceeding under it is of summary nature and is aimed at providing quick reli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021