Left Menu

MNS files complaint against Energy Minister Nitin Raut, 2 others over electricity bills

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Thursday filed a police complaint in Mumbai against the state Energy Minister Nitin Raut and two officials for not fulfilling promises regarding concessions in electricity bills, the police said on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-01-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 11:51 IST
MNS files complaint against Energy Minister Nitin Raut, 2 others over electricity bills
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Thursday filed a police complaint in Mumbai against the state Energy Minister Nitin Raut and two officials for not fulfilling promises regarding concessions in electricity bills, the police said on Thursday. The complaint was filed at Shivaji Park Police Station on Tuesday over the electricity bills.

Under the leadership of MNS Mahim Assembly Division President Yashwant Killedar, MNS workers visited Shivaji Park police station and submitted a memorandum to the senior police inspector of and lodged a complaint. The complaint also named the Energy Secretary and General Manager of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

"The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) did not send a representative for electricity meter readings during the lockdown and later the consumer received increased electricity bills," the MNS said. The MNS had earlier staged a postcard agitation against the rising power bill, but now it has taken up the issue again.

Earlier in this regard, MNS president Raj Thackeray had met Governor Koshyari and discussed about the electricity bill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ultra-Orthodox unrest threatens Netanyahu re-election hopes

As he seeks reelection, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has turned to a straightforward strategy Count on the rock-solid support of his ultra-Orthodox political allies and stamp out the coronavirus pandemic with one of the worlds ...

HBO limited series 'Scenes From A Marriage' adds Corey Stoll

Actor Corey Stoll, known for films like Ant-Man and First Man, has boarded the cast of HBO limited series Scenes From A Marriage.Featuring Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac in the lead, the show is an adaptation of Ingmar Bergmans classic 19...

S.Korea reviews AstraZeneca vaccine for elderly under rollout plan

South Korea said on Thursday it would begin COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public in the third quarter but review the use of AstraZenecas vaccine to the elderly because of limited efficacy data overseas.Health authorities will expand...

Discount supermarket Lidl GB made 13.6 mln stg loss in 2019-20

The British arm of German discount supermarket Lidl on Thursday reported an after tax loss of 13.6 million pounds 18.6 million for its 2019-20 year, which it said reflected investment in the business.Lidl GB said revenue totalled 6.9 billio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021