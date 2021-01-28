Left Menu

Greek minister says contamination tests show no threat to Lesbos migrants

Lead pollution tests at a temporary migrant camp built on a former army firing range on the island of Lesbos showed no threat to safety, Greece's migration minister said on Thursday, after concerns over toxic waste were raised by rights groups. A report from Human Rights Watch last year said the site, built after the sprawling Moria migrant camp on Lesbos burnt down last year, could pose a serious health risk because of contamination from spent ammunition under the soil.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:16 IST
Greek minister says contamination tests show no threat to Lesbos migrants

Lead pollution tests at a temporary migrant camp built on a former army firing range on the island of Lesbos showed no threat to safety, Greece's migration minister said on Thursday, after concerns over toxic waste were raised by rights groups.

A report from Human Rights Watch last year said the site, built after the sprawling Moria migrant camp on Lesbos burnt down last year, could pose a serious health risk because of contamination from spent ammunition under the soil. In response, officials tested 12 soil samples from the camp in November. Results released this week showed 11 samples had pollution levels within permitted European Union guidelines, while the 12th was over the limit.

Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said all samples from residential areas were within permitted levels. The sample that exceeded them was from an administrative area of the camp, and was under the maximum for industrial areas. "It is very clear there is no problem with lead within the residential area. The problem is outside the perimeter," he said, adding that further tests could be conducted.

The tests were carried out after Human Rights Watch criticised Greece, which has struggled to cope with tens of thousands of migrants from conflict zones in Syria, Africa and Afghanistan, for failing to conduct lead testing or soil remediation before opening the site. Eva Cossé, a Human Rights Watch researcher, welcomed the tests but said clear risks remained in the administrative areas, where many staff worked.

"These are areas where migrants, asylum seekers spend the day waiting to get services, including children," she said, adding that more tests were needed given the risk to people permanently exposed to ambient dust particles. "It's very dangerous, particularly for children under five. They play in the dust, they put their hands in their mouth and they can easily absorb lead."

Mitarachi said a permanent replacement was planned for the Mavrovouni camp, which had been built swiftly to address the urgent threat to the thousands living in Moria. (Writing by James Mackenzie Editing by Peter Graff)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Troops adequately sensitised to take action to thwart acts of aggression along LAC: Lt Gen Joshi

Asserting that any effort by the Chinese military to change status quo along the border has faced effective opposition, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi on Thursday said the troops on the ground have been adequately sensitised to un...

India, France joint initiative to boost ties in sustainable development, work towards environment protection

India and France on Thursday launched a joint initiative to strengthen cooperation in sustainable development and work towards global environment protection.Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and French Minister for Ecological Tra...

Majority of Whatsapp users may not use payment features if it shares info with FB: Survey

A majority of respondents in a survey said they will not use Whatsapp payment features and may discontinue business chat if the app shares information with Facebook and third parties, according to a survey.The survey -- conducted around Wha...

Solar case: CM justifies decision to refer case to CBI; decision not politically motivated

Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Thursday defended the decisionrecommending a CBI probe into the sexual exploitation caseagainst five Congress leaders, including Oommen Chandy, anddismissed allegations of political motive behind it....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021