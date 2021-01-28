VP Naidu calls on President at Rashtrapati Bhavan

VP Naidu calls on President at Rashtrapati BhavanPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:06 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
The Vice President Secretariat tweeted pictures of the meeting. Officials described it as a courtesy call.
