Left Menu

Pentagon evaluating request for help in administering COVID-19 vaccines

In a briefing later on Thursday, Kirby said he would not be surprised if the military assistance included a mix of active-duty, National Guard and reserve troops. The Pentagon did not provide the number of troops that could be involved.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 06:22 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 06:22 IST
Pentagon evaluating request for help in administering COVID-19 vaccines

The Pentagon is evaluating a request from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide help in administering COVID-19 vaccines, a spokesman said on Thursday. On Monday, President Joe Biden said he believed it was possible to have 150 million doses of vaccine administered in his first 100 days in office.

"Given the significance of the request, it will be reviewed urgently but carefully to determine what DoD assets can safely be made available to support the effort," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement. In a briefing later on Thursday, Kirby said he would not be surprised if the military assistance included a mix of active-duty, National Guard and reserve troops.

The Pentagon did not provide the number of troops that could be involved. White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain told "CBS Evening News" that FEMA was working with the Pentagon to use 10,000 troops and open up 100 centers across the country to increase the availability of vaccines.

The pandemic, which has killed over 420,000 Americans, is currently infecting more than 173,000 people daily and has left millions out of work. Using the military to fight the coronavirus is not new. At its peak under former President Donald Trump, more than 47,000 National Guard troops were supporting COVID-19 operations and about 20,000 continue to help.

The Army Corps of Engineers has also built thousands of rooms across the country to assist hospitals with the strain caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

Australia takes on Google advertising dominance in latest Big Tech fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's coronavirus deaths pass India for third-highest tally

Mexico on Thursday surpassed India in confirmed COVID-19 deaths, giving the Latin American country the third-highest toll worldwide, according to a Reuters tally of official data.Mexicos health ministry reported 18,670 new confirmed cases o...

WHO-led team in Wuhan probing COVID origins to begin field work

A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic was due to meet with Chinese scientists on Friday, and plans to visit labs, markets and hospitals in Wuhan, the WHO said.On Thursday, the tea...

Tennis-A walk in the park for Djokovic, Serena visits zoo after quarantine

Novak Djokovic had a stroll in the park and Serena Williams took her daughter to the zoo as the worlds top tennis players made the most of their freedom after 14 days of quarantine ahead of the Australian Open on Friday. Djokovic, Williams ...

WeWork in talks to go public through SPAC deal

WeWork is in talks to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company SPAC and is also exploring raising funds from private investors, a little over a year after its botched initial public offering IPO, according to a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021