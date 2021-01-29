Cong demands ringing of siren on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary

The Congress' Mumbai unit onFriday demanded that the custom of ringing a siren on MahatmaGandhi's death anniversary on January 30 as a mark of respectbe resumed.

Speaking at a press conference, city unit presidentBhai Jagtap said the custom of ringing a siren at 11 am onJanuary 30 should be started again to pay respect to thefather of the nation.

A demand in this regard has been made in a memorandumto Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he said.

The Mumbai Congress will pay tributes to Gandhiji onhis 73rd death anniversary by donning white and Gandhi topiand with a bhajan programme.

The party will also observe two-minute silence at 11am to pay their respect, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)