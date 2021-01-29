Maharashtra Congress attacks BJP over Ram temple fund drive

The Maharashtra Congress onFriday said seeking funds in the name of Ram Templeconstruction was a business for the BJP and demanded thatstate governments keep an eye on the drive underway by SanghParivar outfits seeking donations for the purpose from peoplenationwide.

In a statement, Maharashtra Congress spokespersonSachin Sawant said his party appealed to the people to ensuretheir donations for the temple reached the right coffers.

''The state government should ensure that the people ofMaharashtra are not scammed,'' he added.

He said there was a ''strong possibility'' the BJP-RSSwill swindle the people and the money was likely to be used as''party funds''.

Addressing a press conference, Sawant said the BJP andSangh Parivar outfits had carried out such fund drives earlieras well and there were subsequent allegations from variousquarters of misappropriation and financial irregularities.

Hitting back, state BJP spokesperson said the commonman was confident his money would reach the right hands,adding that the fund drive was being held in a ''transparentmanner''.

