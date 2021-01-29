Biden to sign order to modernize the U.S. immigration system on Tuesday

Biden to sign order to modernize the U.S. immigration system on TuesdayReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:46 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to sign a directive modernizing the U.S. immigration system on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
"On Tuesday, President Biden will deliver remarks and sign an executive order advancing his priority to modernize our immigration system," she told reporters at a daily briefing on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
