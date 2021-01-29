Left Menu

Biden to visit wounded soldiers at Walter Reed Hospital

President Joe Biden is making his first major foray outside the White House on Friday, to visit wounded soldiers at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.Biden has a long and personal history with the hospital, which treats thousands of military service members, veterans and their families.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:09 IST
Biden to visit wounded soldiers at Walter Reed Hospital

President Joe Biden is making his first major foray outside the White House on Friday, to visit wounded soldiers at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Biden has a long and personal history with the hospital, which treats thousands of military service members, veterans and their families. His son Beau, who served as a major in the Delaware Army National Guard, died there in 2015 after a long battle with brain cancer.

Even before Beau's treatment at the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, just outside Washington, Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, were frequent visitors during his time as vice president, making multiple Christmas Day stops to meet with soldiers there. Jill Biden focused in part on promoting awareness of issues affecting military families during that time, and on Friday she'll again be focused on the issue as she participates in a virtual event with military-connected students.

Walter Reed also features a specially outfitted suite for presidents to receive treatment, and President Donald Trump was admitted there for a few days last October receiving treatment for the coronavirus. It was one of just a few trips to the hospital made by Trump, who broke with predecessor President Barack Obama in terms of visiting troops there. Obama made nearly two dozen trips to the hospital to meet with wounded soldiers.

Biden's early visit there marks one of his first departures from the gated White House campus. Throughout the transition and even during the campaign, Biden has pared back his travel and in-person meetings, doing as much work as possible virtually to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

In the 10 days since he was inaugurated president, Biden's only other ventures beyond the White House complex included a visit to the Lincoln Memorial for a celebration on Inauguration Day evening and a visit to church last Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NATO countries want to keep forces in Afghanistan but need U.S. support - Afghan president

NATO alliance members are very much interested in keeping troops in Afghanistan but they cannot remain without critical types of U.S. support, President Ashraf Ghani said on Friday.The Afghan leader spoke as the new administration of U.S. P...

Javadekar interacts with NCC cadets who took part in R-Day parade

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday interacted with National Cadet Corps NCC cadets from Maharashtra who took part in this years Republic Day parade at Rajpath in the national capital. Taking on Twitter, Javadekar said that it was a ...

European regulator gives green light for Astra-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Europes medicines regulator on Friday approved AstraZeneca and Oxford Universitys COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 18, the third vaccine to be cleared for use in the European Union. The AstraZeneca vaccine demonstrated an efficac...

17 Rajasthan districts affected by bird flu

Over 7,140 birds have died so far in the past one month and 17 districts of Rajasthan are affected by the infection with 115 more deaths, according to the Animal Husbandry Department.The report said 53 crows and pigeons each, three peacocks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021