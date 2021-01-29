Left Menu

Civil society members appeal for repealing farm laws

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:52 IST
Civil society members appeal for repealing farm laws

Civil society members, including Aruna Roy, Prashant Bhushan and Harsh Mander, appealed on Friday for repealing of the three farm laws, enacting a legislation to guarantee MSP and withdrawing all cases filed under UAPA against farmer leaders.

In a joint statement, a national call was given by civil society to stand in solidarity with the farmers' movement on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on Saturday.

''This is a call for a fast during the day on January 30 and to keep a minute of silence across the country at 5 pm, to express solidarity with all struggles, satyagrahas and peaceful non-violent movements with a commitment to democratic and ethical probity,'' they said.

''We appeal to all people and groups to fast and keep a minute of silence tomorrow and organise different kinds of public events to uphold peaceful struggles,'' it said.

They also appealed for repealing the three farm laws, enacting a legislation to guarantee MSP and withdrawing all cases filed under UAPA against farmer leaders, it said.

The activists demanded that the FIR filed in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday against journalists must be withdrawn and a free-and-fair investigation should take place into the violence on Republic Day.

The appeal was issued by former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha, former Navy chief Admiral L Ramdas, advocate Prashant Bhuhsan, former chief information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah, activists Harsh Mander and Shabnam Hashmi, former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed, among others.

''Despite the clear, unequivocal condemnation by farmers leaders, of any violence on January 26, the government has activated the criminal justice machinery to lodge FIRs against them under a range of criminal laws, including shockingly an anti-terror law, the UAPA,'' they said.

This is now becoming a familiar playbook of the ruling establishment, last seen when the citizenship movement against the CAA-NRC and its young leadership was similarly ''vilified, terrorised'', charged under the UAPA and arrested, they said.

''The fake state narrative of the farmers movement as a 'violent conspiracy' against India, is an exact copy-paste of the narrative we saw last year around the anti-CAA movement, once again being spun to try and tar and suppress the democratic voices of our people.

''Violent mobs are being deliberately incited, to target individual farmers leaders and at protest sites. Again, a page from the familiar playbook of last year,'' it said.

A press conference was organised today In support of the farmers' movement and to strongly condemn the government's attempt to criminalise and break'' a legitimate people's movement.

It was addressed by Bhushan, Hashmi, Gandhi Peace Foundation secretary Kumar Prashant, economist Atul Sood and Nation For Farmers co-convener Dinesh Abrol. PTI UZMHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

17 Rajasthan districts affected by bird flu

Over 7,140 birds have died so far in the past one month and 17 districts of Rajasthan are affected by the infection with 115 more deaths, according to the Animal Husbandry Department.The report said 53 crows and pigeons each, three peacocks...

Ukraine needs 15 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines more - government

Ukraine needs to buy 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in addition to the number it expects to receive under the global COVAX scheme and from China, the government said on Friday. It said in a statement that the country was planning to ...

Hazare announces indefinite fast, calls it off hours later

Social activist Anna Hazare onFriday said he wont be proceeding with the indefinite fastagainst the new farm laws and claimed that the Centralgovernment has agreed to some of his demands.Union Minister of State for Agriculture KailashChoudh...

Amit Shah defers visit to Bengal

Home Minister Amit Shah has postponed his visit to West Bengal amid farmers protest at Delhis borders.Sources did not give the reason for the deferment of his trip during which he was to address two rallies on Saturday and Sunday, but it co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021