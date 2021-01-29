Left Menu

Centre can't suppress farmers' voice; BJP cadres creating tension at Singhu, Ghazipur borders: Badal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:50 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal on Friday asserted the Centre cannot suppress the farmers' voice against the agriculture laws and claimed BJP cadres are creating tension at peasants' protest sites at Delhi's Singhu and Ghazipur borders.

Underlining that the SAD is a party of ''peasantry'', Badal said he spoke to Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who is leading the farmers' protest at Ghazipur, and assured him of all support.

Earlier in the day, farmers camping at the Singhu border clashed with a large group of men claiming to be local residents who reached there to vacate the area.

Police fired tear gas shells and resorted to baton charge to break up the clash.

On Thursday, the Ghaziabad administration gave an ultimatum to farmers protesting at UP Gate in Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border to vacate the site by midnight. However, the protesters have stayed put at the protest site. ''BJP cadres are trying to create tension at Singhu and Ghazipur borders where farmers are protesting against the three farm laws. With the help of its cadres, the BJP is creating a situation of confrontation at the locations where the farmers are peacefully protesting against the laws,'' the SAD chief said at a press conference here.

He asked if the government wants to create communal tension in the country.

''Activities of BJP cadres can create communal tension, I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to check their party cadres,'' he said.

The former deputy chief minister of Punjab said, ''The struggle, the fight to repeal three farm laws is not of any specific religion or caste, it is of the entire farming community. The Centre cannot suppress the voice of farmers.'' Describing farmers as 'annadatta', Badal said they don't need a certificate for their patriotism from any party and cannot be termed anti-national.

