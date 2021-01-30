Left Menu

Putin's former judo partner says he owns palace which opposition links to Russian leader

Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg said on Saturday he owns a huge palace in southern Russia which jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has linked to President Vladimir Putin. Navalny and his anti-corruption foundation have published a video in which they allege the opulent mansion belonged to the Russian leader.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 19:55 IST
Putin's former judo partner says he owns palace which opposition links to Russian leader
Navalny and his anti-corruption foundation have published a video in which they allege the opulent mansion belonged to the Russian leader. Image Credit: ANI

Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg said on Saturday he owns a huge palace in southern Russia which jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has linked to President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny and his anti-corruption foundation have published a video in which they allege the opulent mansion belonged to the Russian leader. The video has been viewed more than 103 million times. Rotenberg, Putin's former judo sparring partner who sold his stake in gas pipeline construction firm Stroygazmontazh in 2019 for a sum which RBC business daily put at some 75 billion roubles ($990 million), said he bought the palace two years ago.

"Now it will no longer be a secret, I am the beneficiary," Rotenberg said in a video published by Mash channel in Telegram. "There was a rather complicated facility, there were a lot of creditors, and I managed to become the beneficiary." He gave no further financial details of the purchase or how it had been funded.

Putin has already denied ownership of the palace. Navalny was remanded in custody for 30 days on Jan. 18 for parole violations he says were trumped up and could face years in jail. He was arrested after flying back to Moscow from Germany, where he had been recovering from a nerve agent poisoning last August.

After Navalny's arrest, thousands of people joined unsanctioned protests across Russia last Saturday to demand the Kremlin release Navalny from jail. Navalny's supporters plan to hold further protest rallies across Russia this Sunday. Authorities have said they are illegal and have vowed to break them up.

Rotenberg was among the Russian officials and business executives blacklisted by the United States and other Western powers in the aftermath of Russia's annexation of Crimea in March 2014. Russian police on Saturday detained Sergey Smirnov, editor-in-chief of independent media outlet Mediazona, in Moscow on suspicion of taking part in last weekend's Moscow protest, Mediazona said on Saturday.

($1 = 75.7500 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Congress Kerala MPs Benny Behanan, Hibi Eden slam Kerala government over Covid handling

Two Kerala Congress Member of Parliaments MPs, Benny Behanan and Hibi Eden on Saturday lashed out against the state governments handling of the Covid pandemic. Benny Behanan said, The state government has not been able to effectively deal w...

Arrest made after online racial abuse of West Brom player

A man has been arrested on suspicion of racially abusing West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers online.The Premier League club had reported to police on Friday that a racist message was sent to Sawyers during the teams 5-0 loss to ...

7-year-old girl abducted, raped and left bleeding in field: Police

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from outside her house, raped and left bleeding in a field of her village under Nibua Naurangiya police station area of Kushinagar district. The incident occurred on late Friday evening when the ...

Two lithium battery plants to be set up in Karnataka: Deputy CM

Two lithium battery manufacturing plants will be set up in Karnataka with the objective of promoting e-vehicles and reducing air pollution, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Saturday. Speaking after launching an e-vehicl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021