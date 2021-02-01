Myanmar senior NLD party leader says coup shows no concern for country

Myanmar senior NLD party leader says coup shows no concern for countryReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 01-02-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 14:44 IST
A senior leader of Myanmar's National League for Democracy (NLD) party said the decision by General Min Aung Hlaing to stage a coup at a time when Myanmar was struggling with the pandemic showed personal ambitions rather than concern for the country.
"The country's economy is going down. At this time, the fact that he conducted a coup shows that he doesn't think about the future," Win Htein said on a video posted on Facebook.
