Blinken weighs possible sanctions North Korea as Russia, Iran loom -NBC News

Blinken weighs possible sanctions North Korea as Russia, Iran loom -NBC NewsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:18 IST
The Biden administration would consider new sanctions against North Korea as well as other possible actions against Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a television interview on Monday as it continued its foreign policy review.
In an interview with NBC News, taped on Sunday, Blinken did not commit to specific sanctions against Moscow as it reviewed the ongoing situation involving jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russian election interference, the Solar Wind Hack and alleged bounties against U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.
