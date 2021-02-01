Another setback for TMC as two-time MLA quits party

Amid ongoing exodus from TMC ahead ofthe assembly polls, two-time MLA from Diamond Harbour DipakHaldar Monday quit the party accusing the Trinamool Congressleadership of not allowing him to work for the masses,fuelling speculations of his possible switchover to the BJP.

Haldar, however, remained tight-lipped on joining thesaffron camp.

He sent his resignation to the party-state presidentSubrata Bakshi and South 24 Parganas TMC president SubhasishChakraborty this evening.

''I am a two-time MLA. But, since 2017, I am not allowedto work properly for the masses. Despite informing theleadership, no action was taken to improve the situation. I amnot informed about any party programme. I am answerable to thepeople of my constituency and supporters.

''I have sent my resignation letter to the district andstate president this evening through speed post. I thankMamata Banerjee for allowing me to serve as an MLA,'' hesaid.

Accusing a section of the party leadership for harassinghim and his family members, Haldar said ''just because ofdifferences with me, my family members were also harassed. Whyshould I tolerate this humiliation? I don't deserve this.'' However, he said he is not resigning from the post ofMLA, as he is committed to the people of his constituency.

For the last few months, Haldar has been speaking againstthe party leadership.

Haldar, considered to be a close associate of BJP leaderSovan Chatterjee, since his days in the TMC, recently met thelatter at his residence in South Kolkata.

The TMC leadership said Haldar was a ''non-performing'' MLAof the party and it was unlikely that he would have got anomination this time.

''If he felt so humiliated then he should have resignedtwo years back. Why did he wait for so long? The fact is hewas well aware that he won't be getting a ticket this time andthat is why he is now planning to jump the ship,'' a senior TMCleader said.

In 2015, Haldar was suspended from the party after he wasarrested for his alleged involvement in a clash between rivalfactions of the party's students' front in a district'scollege.

Later he was out on bail and was reinstated in the party.

Since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when the BJP bagged 18seats, just four less than the ruling TMC and emerged as itsmain challenger in Bengal, 17 MLAs of the Trinamool Congress,one TMC MP, three belonging to the Congress the CPI(M) eachand one from CPI has crossed over to the saffron camp.

However, except for the former state cabinet ministersSuvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee, none of them resigned asMLAs.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly arelikely to be held in April-May this year.

